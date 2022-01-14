Woman sexually assaulted in car after picking up hitchhiker - police

Source: 1News

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her car after picking up a hitchhiker in Taranaki.

A person driving a car (file image).

A person driving a car (file image). (Source: istock.com)

According to police a young woman driving a silver 2005 Nissan Tiida picked up a man hitch-hiking on South Road, on the southern outskirts of Hāwera, on the morning of Sunday, January 9.

She continued driving south on SH3 towards Pātea, and just north of Pātea police say she was “forced to pull over and was sexually assaulted in her car”.

Taranaki police have launched an investigation and are seeking information from anyone who may have seen her vehicle or a man hitch-hiking in the area.

Anyone who was in the area of South Road (SH3) in Hāwera between the hours of 6.45am and 8am is asked to contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

