Six Auckland bars now close contact locations of interest

Six Auckland bars and clubs have recently been listed as Covid-19 locations of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Danny Doolan's bar on Auckland's Viaduct. (Source: Google Maps)

Saturdays Britomart, Danny Doolan's, Roxy Bar, AV Club, G.A.Y Night Club and Round 6 Bar & Nightclub have all been listed as close contact locations.

Three of the six bars also have two separate entries for different nights a now positive Covid case attended.

Anyone who was at Saturdays Britomart from 11pm on Friday January 7 to 4am on Saturday January 8 or 11.30pm on Wednesday January 12 to 2am on Thursday January 13, should self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

The same applies to those who were at Danny Doolan's on Friday January 7 from 11pm to 11.20pm and Wednesday January 12 from 9pm to 10.30pm.

The measures also apply to those who were at AV Club from 11pm on Friday January 7 to 4am on Saturday January 8 and from 11.30pm on Wednesday January 12 to 2am on Thursday January 13.

People should self-isolate and get tested immediately if they were at Roxy Bar from 10pm on Wednesday January 5 to 4am on Thursday January 6.

The same applies for those at G.A.Y Night Club on Saturday January 8 from 1.45am to 3am.

Finally, people should self-isolate and get tested immediately if they were at Round 6 Bar & Nightclub on Wednesday January 12 from 10.30pm to 11.45pm.

There are 18 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday and 34 people in hospital with the virus.

