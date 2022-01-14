Prince Andrew loses New Zealand military patronage

Source: 1News

Prince Andrew has also lost his New Zealand military patronage after the Queen stripped him of his military titles.

Prince Andew. File. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Duke of York was the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York's Own).

"As a result of patronages returning to the Queen, his appointment has now ended," Ardern said in a statement.

Ardern said that any further changes to Royal patronages and appointments would be a matter for her "to raise with the Queen of New Zealand in due course".

Jacinda Ardern, file. (Source: Getty)

It comes after more than 150 veterans signed an open letter to the Queen, asking for her to strip Prince Andrew of his titles because of his relationship with the late Jeffery Epstein, the campaign group Republic told Reuters.

Prince Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault trial in the US after a judge threw out his bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case.

He has categorically denied all allegations against him.

