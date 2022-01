Police have released the name of the man who died following an altercation in Albany, Auckland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police cordon on Vinewood Drive in Albany, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

He was Lele He, aged 35, of Mt Albert.

Police were called to Vinewood Drive Albany at 1.30am where Lele He was found with critical injuries, but died while being transported to hospital.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and police later charged him with murder.

The matter is now before the court.