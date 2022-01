A person has died after a motorbike crash in Ōtorohanga, Waikato.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police say the motorbike left Kawhia Rd and went into a ditch around 3.45pm on Friday.

The person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital but they later died.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.