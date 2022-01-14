Olympic interview up for favourite sporting moment at Halbergs

The 10 contenders for New Zealand’s favourite sporting moment of the year at the Halberg Awards have been announced, with Team NZ, the Black Caps, a Black Fern’s interview and several Olympic medal wins among them.

Ruby Tui. (Source: Photosport)

The winner will be decided by public with the voting period having opened in the lead-up to the Halberg Awards ceremony on February 23.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous winning gold on the same day at the FIS World Championships in Aspen is the first nomination.

Team NZ’s race eight victory over Luna Rossa was the second, with Black Caps great Ross Taylor hitting the winning runs in the World Test Championship final the only other non-Olympic moment.

The remaining seven were all from the Tokyo Olympics, with nominations for the gold medal wins from the men’s rowing eight triumph, rower Emma Twigg, and Dame Lisa Carrington in the K1 500m, which made her NZ’s most successful Olympian.

Triathlete Hayden Wilde claiming bronze before giving an emotional post-race interview was also nominated, as was Dylan Schmidt becoming Aotearoa’s first gymnastics medal with a bronze in the trampoline.

Black Ferns 7s star Ruby Tui’s memorable interview with the BBC at the Tokyo Games rounded out the 10 nominations.

The list of nominees comes after the finalists for this year's Halberg Awards were revealed earlier this week.

Voting for the favourite sporting moment will close at 9pm on February 23.

Nominess for Favourite Sporting Moment

1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous win gold on the same day at the FIS World Championships in Aspen. March 2021 (snow sports)

2. Emirates Team NZ - drama in Race eight of the 36th America’s Cup final to beat Luna Rossa. March 2021 (sailing)

3. Black Cap Ross Taylor hitting the winning runs to secure the inaugural ICC World Test Cricket Championship for New Zealand against India at Southampton. June 2021 (cricket)

4. Rowing Men’s Eight win Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. July 2021 (rowing)

5. The New Zealand Olympic Women’s Rugby 7s Team win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. July 2021 (rugby)

6. Rower Emma Twigg wins gold in the Women’s Olympic single sculls at Tokyo on her fourth attempt. July 2021 (rowing)

7. Triathlete Hayden Wilde claiming bronze and an emotional interview to kick off the NZ Olympic medal run at the Tokyo Olympics. June 2021 (triathlon)

8. Black Fern 7s star Ruby Tui gives an entertaining post-match interview seen around the world, following the New Zealand Olympic Women’s Rugby 7s Team victory over ROC. July 2021 (rugby)

9. Trampolinist Dylan Schmidt winning bronze to claim New Zealand’s first ever gymnastics medal at the Tokyo Olympics. July 2021 (gymnastics)

10. Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington paddling to victory at Tokyo in the K1 500m to become the country's most successful Olympian. August 2021 (canoe racing)