Sevens star Tui goes viral with brilliant post-match interview

Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui is the latest sporting sensation to go viral out of Tokyo.

Speaking with BBC's Jill Douglas after a comprehensive win over the Russian Olympic Committee in last night's quarter final, Tui's energetic and uplifting interview has racked up more than 300,000 views on Twitter.

The 29-year-old sevens star wasn't shy when it came to praising her opponents and fellow Pool A competitors.

"Russia, they are very cool people," Tui said.

"We get on with them, very lovely people. But on the field, as I said before, they are bloody tough. They are a tough, tough team and, to be honest, they weren't at the last Olympics so this is huge for them. Massive congratulations to Russia."

She added: "Don't be fooled, that was not an easy game lots of running. My GPS blew up, that's how hard it was."

When asked about playing against Great Britain, Tui said she admired how the team, comprised of players from several countries, can unite despite being opponents throughout the regular sevens circuit.

"I love how GB come together. They are all split up but then for the Olympics they are all friends."

Tui also shared some on-field secrets on how England's Abbie Brown's pre-scrum war-cry has changed for the Olympics.

"Its funny because in the scrum, they probably hate me saying this, sorry Abbie (Brown), but when they go down in the scrum they go 'England!' you know, like they're real proud to be England. But they can't do it here. So, Abbie has got to go 'GB!' when she goes down," she said.

She also applauded the Great Britain Sevens team's efforts in getting to the games.

"They fundraised, they worked hard, they campaigned. I think even a couple of us donated and they ended up at the Olympics so huge, huge mahi."

Tui and the Black Ferns Sevens team will now take on Fiji this afternoon in the semi-finals as they continue their campaign for Olympic gold.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focused on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.