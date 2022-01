A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a bull in Northland.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Mangawhai (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

The man, in his 50’s, was airlifted from the scene by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter on Friday at 12:50pm.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust told 1News the man was flown to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.