Police are warning Aucklanders to expect traffic delays as a result of an anti-mandate protest planned for Manukau City Centre at around 12pm.

Manukau City Centre. (Source: Grahame Clark.)

"The protest is expected to involve Great South Road, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau Station Road and others in the vicinity," police said.

The event will be closely monitored but police say they recognise people have a lawful right to protest.

Police are asking Tāmaki Makaurau residents to be patient on the roads and avoid the area if possible.