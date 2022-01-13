Police appeal for help locating stolen Indian war medals

Police are appealing for the public's help locating eight Indian war medals stolen from an Auckland home late last year.

Medals stolen in an Auckland home robbery. (Source: New Zealand Police )

The medals were taken during a burglary in Henderson in September, and they have high sentimental value for their owner, police said on Facebook.

"We want to locate these medals so we can return them to its rightful owner," police said.

Anyone who has seen the medals or has any information which may help track them down is asked to contact police by emailing HSEN40@police.govt.nz or ringing 105, quoting file number 210907/3252.