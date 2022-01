A large offal spill caused the closure of a busy Melbourne offramp on Thursday afternoon.

Offal spillage on Melbourne road (Source: Nine)

The clean-up after the spill was expected to take some time, with the accident causing the left lane of the Boundary Road exit ramp to close.

The incident also closed an eastbound lane.

The left lane of the Boundary Road exit ramp is closed coming off the M80 Ring Road Altona-bound, due to a large offal spill. The left lane of Boundary Road eastbound at the M80 is also closed. The cleanup will take some time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/WArBa33Hk2 — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) January 13, 2022

Aerial pictures from Nine News show the extent of the mess caused by the spill.