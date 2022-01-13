Man goes missing from Christchurch's Burwood Hospital

Source: 1News

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who went missing from Burwood Hospital in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Police say Gavin Turner who's currently a patient at Burwood left the hospital shortly after 6pm on Thursday and hasn't been seen since.

They say Turner left the hospital via the front door and walked towards a dairy at the intersection of Mairehau Road and Burwood Road.

"Gavin, who is 52, has dark brown shoulder-length hair, full beard, is about 1.63m tall and of slim build. He was wearing a hospital top with a grey T-shirt on top of it, and dark pants. Gavin is not familiar with the Burwood area and may appear disorientated," police say.

If anyone sees Turner, they should ring Police on 111 and quote file number 220113/1343.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

18 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Cyclone Cody: Civil Defence warns East Coast communities

3

Nearly 100 vehicles impounded in clamp down on street racing

4

Prince Andrew loses New Zealand military patronage

5

F1 opens detailed 'analysis' into title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

Latest Stories

Man charged with murder of Auckland shooting victim

18 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Liverpool rue forward's awful miss in Cup draw with 10-man Arsenal

Kiwi skier Robinson could add Olympic events after downhill silver

Nearly 100 vehicles impounded in clamp down on street racing

Related Stories

Christchurch murder accused granted name suppression

Anti-vax doctor fined by Ministry of Health

Man who killed sisters in Port Hills crash jailed

Fire rips through large home in east Christchurch