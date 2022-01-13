Man goes missing from Christchurch's Burwood Hospital

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who went missing from Burwood Hospital in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Police say Gavin Turner who's currently a patient at Burwood left the hospital shortly after 6pm on Thursday and hasn't been seen since.

They say Turner left the hospital via the front door and walked towards a dairy at the intersection of Mairehau Road and Burwood Road.

"Gavin, who is 52, has dark brown shoulder-length hair, full beard, is about 1.63m tall and of slim build. He was wearing a hospital top with a grey T-shirt on top of it, and dark pants. Gavin is not familiar with the Burwood area and may appear disorientated," police say.

If anyone sees Turner, they should ring Police on 111 and quote file number 220113/1343.