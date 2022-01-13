Covid tracer app glitch sees delay in notifications

Source: 1News

A glitch with the Covid tracer app has likely seen many people affected by delayed notifications.

Covid tracer app

Covid tracer app (Source: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday an "intermittent technical issue" for with the Covid tracer mobile phone notification system meant that some notifications to individuals who have scanned into a location of interest recently had been delayed by around 24 hours, but notifications had now been sent.

The affected notifications were to those who had attended some of the larger festivals around the country in the past two weeks.

The issue had now been resolved, the ministry said.

There are 28 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, with 34 people in hospital with the virus.

