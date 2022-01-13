Chris Cairns shares video as he learns to walk again

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns is back on his feet following life-threatening medical events last year.

The former Black Caps star posted a video to social media on Thursday showing him learning to walk again.

The 51-year-old underwent four open-heart surgeries to save his life last year, but the stress it left on his body saw a blood clot form resulting in a spinal stroke on the operating table, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

He quickly started a rehabilitation routine as part of his recovery which includes five hours of work in a gym six days per week.

In his latest video, Cairns can be seen being helped by a frame as he walked in a straight line.

"It ain't pretty, but it's progress," Cairns tweeted.

"Not in danger of winning any Olympic medals just yet, but good to be standing tall and heading in the right direction."

Cairns revealed in December he had accepted he may never walk again.

"It is now about understanding I can lead a full and enjoyable life in a wheelchair but at the same time knowing it will be different," Cairns said at the time.

Cairns said during the interview his background in elite sport was helping him adjust to his new reality though.

"Having rehabbed during a sporting career you understand mental discipline is required.

"It would be quite easy to give up and accept, maybe this is it. I will try and squeeze everything I can in over the next 12-24 months."

Cairns played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for the Black Caps throughout his career while also appearing regularly for Nottinghamshire between 1988 and 2008.