Black Caps tour of Australia clouded with uncertainty

It’s just over two weeks until the latest instalment of trans-Tasman cricketing rivalry kicks off across the ditch.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes the hand of Australian captain Aaron Finch. (Source: Photosport)

A three-match ODI series, and a T20 game that would squeeze in nicely before the South Africa Test series at home.

But it may well prove to be a logistical nightmare for New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Initially the series was organised to coincide with quarantine-free travel between both countries, a decision the New Zealand Government later delayed.

NZC have confirmed to 1News that no players, coaches or support staff who are involved in the Test series would go to Australia.

At time of writing, they’re seemingly confident the tour will go ahead in some shape or form, but added they won’t be sending a team unless there are firm plans in place for their return home.

And that’s the issue. As of Thursday, there aren’t any, and the first scheduled match is just over two weeks away.

1News have confirmed the Black Caps don’t have an MIQ spot throughout February.

Sport New Zealand also confirmed that their allocation of 20 spots per month – which aren’t designed for teams – wouldn’t help.

Which means the likely best avenue for the Black Caps to go, play and return would be the re-opening of quarantine-free travel between both countries, which is currently scheduled for the ‘end of February'.

1News understands discussions are being had with Cricket Australia around potential solutions, including one that might see the Blackcaps extend their tour to match the re-opening of the border.

A best-case scenario if that were to happen might see extra fixtures arranged.

On the flip side, if no return travel plans can be quickly locked it, it could see the tour postponed.

The big question this raises, why didn’t the Blackcaps try organise an MIQ booking, even as a fail-safe?

They say they were “reluctant to request more MIQ space given the amount of cricket the Government was already accommodating” which included teams for the Women’s Cricket World Cup and men’s teams from Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands.

They also might find themselves between and a rock and a hard place, with public opinion unlikely to be favourable if they manage to secure a last-minute group MIQ booking.

But the other question this poses, is what sort of impact an extended tour – if that’s what goes ahead – may have on domestic cricket at home.

The Ford Trophy will be in its crux stages from the middle of next month until the final on February 26.

A showpiece event which may be lacking some of its top talent, killing time across the Tasman.