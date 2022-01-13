All Whites star Chris Wood signs with Newcastle United

New Zealand football star Chris Wood has signed with Newcastle United for a transfer fee reported to be 25 million pounds ($NZ50 million).

Chris Wood. (Source: Newcastle United FC / Instagram)

Wood signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the football club in time for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Watford at St. James' Park, the Newcastle United Football Club said on Thursday night in a media release.

The 30-year-old striker moves to Newcastle from Burnley after joining The Clarets in 2017 on a club-record $26 million transfer from Leeds.

It's understood Wood was one of Burnley’s highest paid players, reportedly on a $5.2 million annual salary, or $100,000 per week.

Wood will wear the number 20 shirt at Newcastle - the number he wore when he debuted for New Zealand.

The forward has scored 27 goals for the All Whites in 60 international appearances.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” Wood said.

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my teammates is very special.

"I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said Wood is “an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here”.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

Wood is the Magpies' second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid.