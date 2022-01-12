Two further arrests made in Northland drug bust

Two additional arrests have been made as part of a crackdown on a multi-million dollar drug smuggling operation in Northland.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Early this morning, police executed a search warrant at an Auckland address on Portage Road, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, says two occupants at the address were taken into custody without incident.

The two arrested were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

"The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group," Verry said.

"Today's warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8 million worth of drugs seized."

The operation was set up between police and Customs to investigate the smuggling of drugs from international destinations and the subsequent sale and supply in New Zealand.

"Northland police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine within our communities," Verry said.

"Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as part of this investigation."

The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court later today.