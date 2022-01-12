Summer Concert Tour cancelled for first time in 12 years

The 2022 Summer Concert Tour has been cancelled for the first time in 12 years after international artists decided they didn't want to spend 10 days in MIQ to enter New Zealand.

The Summer Concert Tour at Gibbston Valley Winery, in Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

The tour – which was to take place across three dates in Taupō (Feb 4), Whitianga (Feb 5) and Queenstown (Feb 11) – had previously been pushed back from January to March this year when it was cancelled, Greenstone Entertainment said in a statement.

"During 2021 our extensive work to develop a bespoke MIQ solution was unfortunately not successful. We had anticipated that by March (given what was happening around the rest of the world) that we could expect some form of home quarantine to be available, which would have been acceptable to the artists," the statement read.

"Given this situation, Greenstone Entertainment is unable to run the 2022 Tour. We understand that our loyal customers will be disappointed and we value your support. We always strive to deliver outstanding quality events, and great live music but unfortunately this year that was simply not going to be possible."

It follows the cancellation of the Northern Bass festival, which had been due to take place in February, on Wednesday afternoon.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert said they are "saddened to have to make today's announcement".

"With the current border restrictions, and the uncertainty surrounding the new Omicron variant, our international artists are not willing to spend 10 days in a managed quarantine facility," she said.

Calvert acknowledged the impact of the event, which sees more than 50,000 people attending the shows annually.

"With the current border restrictions in place for international tourists, this year would have been more important than ever for driving domestic tourism to the regions.

"Thank you for your support and patience during these trying times, and we look forward to rocking again with you in 2023."