Stead: Test players 'won't be involved' in Aussie ODI series

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has revealed he will likely run a new-look squad for his side's upcoming ODI series and T20 match in Australia later this month.

Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps are set to take on their trans-Tasman rivals in the first of four fixtures starting on January 30.

However, the Black Caps also host South Africa next month in a two-Test home series starting February 17 - nine days after the one-off T20 against Australia in Canberra.

With current travel restrictions and MIQ requirements in place in New Zealand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Stead revealed he will rely on white ball specialists in Australia while keeping the bulk of his Test squad in Aotearoa to face the Proteas.

“I don’t think any Test players will be involved (in the Australia series),” Stead told SENZ.

“Just with the crossover and isolation at the moment, it means we’d only have two or three days in between the South Africa (Test) series as well.

“It’s highly likely that you’ll see a side somewhat like how we selected for Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup as well.

“When none of our T20 World Cup players toured there, it’ll be similar but with a Test slant on it this time.”

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway run between the wickets against Afghanistan. (Source: Associated Press)

Stead's comments means the likes of Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult won't head across the ditch despite playing all three formats with their Test spots taking priority.

Regardless of the absentees, Stead said the Black Caps will still challenge Australia.

“We always go with high expectations,” Stead said.

“I remember a couple of years back before we went to the 2019 World Cup, we took I think four players who were going to the World Cup … it was really a New Zealand ‘A’ team and we competed really admirably with Australia.

“It is always tough going there, they’re a fantastic side, I don’t think we’ve won a game on their home soil for about 11 years now, so it shows us the toughness of what’s ahead of us.”

The Black Caps open the ODI series in Perth before heading to Hobart then Sydney.