SH1 south of Cambridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway One in Waikato which earlier closed the road in both directions.

St John says two people were seriously injured, two moderately and two had minor injuries.

They have all been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The road south of Cambridge was closed, but has now reopened.

Police earlier said “severe delays” were expected due to the closure, as there were no diversions in place.

SH1 CAMBRIDGE TO TIRAU - 4:50PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is BLOCKED in both directions near Hickey Rd in Cambridge. Expect significant delays and follow directions of emergency services on site. Road closure is likely. ^LB pic.twitter.com/7pmMPA8v3S — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 12, 2022

Another crash which earlier blocked SH2 in both directions, from Tāneatua to Ōpōtiki near Waimana road in Waimana, is now clear.