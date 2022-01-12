SH1 south of Cambridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway One in Waikato which earlier closed the road in both directions.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

St John says two people were seriously injured, two moderately and two had minor injuries.

They have all been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The road south of Cambridge was closed, but has now reopened.

Police earlier said “severe delays” were expected due to the closure, as there were no diversions in place.

Another crash which earlier blocked SH2 in both directions, from Tāneatua to Ōpōtiki near Waimana road in Waimana, is now clear.

