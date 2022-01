The Ministry of Health has reported two people with Covid-19 have recently died.

A man in his 30s died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid-19 post-death and returned a positive result.

In addition, a man in his 60s with the coronavirus died at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Sunday.

There are 28 new community cases on Wednesday, with 31 people in hospital and two in ICU.