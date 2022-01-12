Man who allegedly sold pāua on social media arrested

A man has been arrested for obstructing fishery officers during an investigation into his alleged selling of pāua on social media.

Pāua shell (Source: Supplied)

Prior to the man’s arrest, MPI says it had received at least 65 reports from the public of a man offering one-litre containers of pāua for $50 each on Facebook, in the Wellington area.

It is illegal to sell, trade or barter recreationally caught fish and shellfish.

Gary Orr, acting deputy director general compliance and governance, says MPI was told on January 7, that a man related to the Facebook posts was going to be at a Lower Hutt location, to sell two containers of pāua.

“Fishery Officers approached the alleged seller, who was on foot and while they were speaking to him, he ran off,” said Orr.

“After a short chase, he was arrested for obstructing the Fishery Officers and taken to the Lower Hutt Police Station.”

The man’s alleged activities are now subject to an ongoing investigation which may result in charges being filed.

“I want to thank every member of the public who took the time and effort to contact us about this particular offending and other breaches,” said Orr.