Man charged with murder of woman in Christchurch

A man has been charged with murder over a woman's death in Christchurch on Wednesday night.

A police car outside a car park on Hawke Street, New Brighton. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to reports of an assault in Hawke Street, New Brighton at 10.40pm.

"The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and tragically died while being transported to hospital," police say.

A 43-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

A car park where a woman was assaulted in Hawke Street, New Brighton. (Source: 1News)

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a scene examination will continue on Thursday in the vicinity of the Countdown car park on Hawke Street.