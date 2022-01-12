Man charged with murder of woman in Christchurch

A man has been charged with murder over a woman's death in Christchurch on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to reports of an assault in Hawke Street, New Brighton at 10.40pm.
"The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and tragically died while being transported to hospital," police say.
A 43-year-old man has since been charged with murder.
He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon.
Police say a scene examination will continue on Thursday in the vicinity of the Countdown car park on Hawke Street.