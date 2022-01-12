Magnitude 5.8 earthquake felt by thousands across NZ

Source: 1News

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Taranaki just before midnight on Wednesday has been felt widely around New Zealand.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture).

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

According to GeoNet the "light" quake was centred 25km east of Stratford at a depth of 187km.

Nearly 39,000 people reported feeling the earthquake on the GeoNet website.

The quake was felt by many in the lower North Island and as far north as Whangārei.

It was felt by many in the upper South Island and as far south as Fiordland.

Nelson based Labour MP Rachel Boyack felt the quake, tweeting "Whoa where was that one? House moved around a bit!"

Another Twitter user wrote "Big shake here in Napier. Stuff fell down".

New Zealand

