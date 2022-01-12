Jimmy Kimmel tearfully remembers ‘wonderfully kind’ Bob Saget

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel broke down while paying tribute to comedian and friend Bob Saget in his nightly opening monologue.

Kimmel, who knew Saget personally, spoke with a shaky voice throughout and said he bonded with the actor and comedian over their discussions about their children.

Saget “always had a compliment” and “something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone.”

“He was the sweetest man. The reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him that was it, the sweetest,” Kimmel said.

The talk show host also made mention of Saget’s devotion to helping fundraise for scleroderma research.

“If there are people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. He was unlike me, he was a good person,” Kimmel said.

Saget was touring the US as part of a new comedy tour when he was discovered in an unresponsive state, according to local police.

The 65-year-old actor was pronounced dead in his Florida hotel room shortly after. Since then, tributes have poured in from other actors and comedians who knew the late actor.

Authorities say there was no sign of trauma, foul play or drugs involved with the death.