Jamieson flies to career-best Test bowling rank

Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson has rocketed to a career-high ranking in the world Test bowler ratings, moving up six places to sit third as New Zealand's best.

Blackcaps Kyle Jamieson dives for a catch but just looses grip during play on day three of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. (Source: Photosport)

Jamieson is joined by fellow Black Caps Tim Southee [7th] and Neil Wagner [9th] inside the top 10 with Australia's Pat Cummins and Indian pacer Ravichandran Ashwin the only two ahead of him.

The 27-year-old snared six wickets in the Black Caps' dominant three-day win over Bangladesh earlier this week after picking up two wickets in the first Test in Mt Maunganui.

Jamieson sits at third with 825 points, becoming just the fifth Black Cap to reach the mark after after Richard Hadlee (909 in November 1985), Neil Wagner (859 in December 2019), Tim Southee (839 in November 2021) and Trent Boult (825 in May 2015).

Boult moved up three places to 12th after picking up nine wickets in the series, including his 300th Test wicket in the second match.

In the batting sector, stand-in skipper Tom Latham has moved up two places to 11th after scoring 252 in the second Test.

Devon Conway, who scored centuries in both Tests, has shot up 18 places to No.29 while retiring great Ross Taylor finished his career at 28th.

Australia's Marnus Labuschange remains the top-ranked batter, ahead of Englishman Joe Root, fellow Australian Steve Smith and injured Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.