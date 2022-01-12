Ferguson six-for leads Aces to win in star-studded clash

Lockie Ferguson has taken six wickets to secure Auckland a six-wicket win over Northern Districts in a star-studded List A match at Eden Park Outer Oval on Wednesday.

The quick bowler showed he was in rhythm and bowling good pace ahead of the Black Caps’ white ball fixtures later in the summer by taking 6-34 as the Brave were bowled out for 256 in pursuit of the Aces’ total of 303.

Ferguson took two wickets in the opening over of the innings, bowling former NZ Test opener Jeet Raval for a platinum duck before having ND captain Joe Carter caught behind fourth ball.

In the third over, Henry Cooper was caught behind off Ferguson, who then had fellow Black Cap Tim Siefert caught at square leg attempting a pull shot.

At one stage Ferguson had figures of 4-15 from four overs.

From the perilous position of 37-4 in the seventh over, Black Caps Colin de Grandhomme and Mitch Santner combined for a 145-run fifth wicket stand before the NZ spinner was dismissed for a 57-ball 74.

De Grandhomme would bring up his century before Ferguson returned to the attack to remove him for 126, from 104 balls.

Ferguson would complete his six-wicket haul by removing Brett Hampton for a duck with a brutal bumper.

The Aces reached their total of 303 off the back of a 185-run fourth-wicket stand between George Worker (132) and Robbie O’Donnell, who scored 95.