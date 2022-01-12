Death of red supergiant star witnessed for first time

Source: 1News

For the first time, astronomers have witnessed the death of red supergiant star in outer space.

The red supergiant dramatically self destructed and collapsed into a type II supernova.

A team of researchers led by Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley observed the giant star for 130 days leading up to its destruction, a media release from Northwestern University explained.

“Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary type II supernova.

"For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode" said the study's lead author," Wynn Jacobson-Galán.

Initially researchers believed red supergiant's were somewhat inactive before death, but, this extraordinary display has proved otherwise.

“This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die,” he said.

WorldSpace

Popular Stories

1

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Heavy rain, large waves coming for North Island's east coast

3

Death of red supergiant star witnessed for first time

4

Summer Concert Tour cancelled for first time in 12 years

5

Anti-vax doctor fined by Ministry of Health

Latest Stories

Covid tracer app glitch sees delay in notifications

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Capital and Coast DHB close to 90% double vaxxed for Māori

Anti-vax doctor fined by Ministry of Health

Heavy rain, large waves coming for North Island's east coast

Related Stories

World’s largest space telescope launched on daring quest

Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

Aus scientists develop new method to hunt killer black holes

Satellite images suggest Iranian space launch coming