Coroglen Tavern closes as staff await Covid results

The Coroglen Tavern has been named as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest, and will be closing until all staff receive a negative test result.

A person with Covid-19 visited the popular Coromandel venue on Sunday January 2.

Anyone who was at the venue on that day, between the hours of 12:45 - 2pm is asked to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

The venue was listed by the Ministry of Health as a location of interest on Wednesday evening, 10 days after exposure.

Due to January 2 being one of the tavern’s “biggest days of the year”, the tavern said in a statement shared to Facebook that all but two of its staff were working during those times, and all of the venue’s staff would need to be tested.

The tavern said it would be closed until all staff results came back, and that the team was disappointed in the delay in finding out about the case.

“We have only learnt this today, 10 days after the fact (sic),” the statement read.

“We've followed all mandates that the government has imposed on businesses like ours and feel pretty let down by the system that only now we have learnt of this.

“Please. If you've been to the Tav in the past 10 days and are feeling iffy or simply just for peace of mind, go get tested (sic).”

Smitty’s Sports Bar and Grill in Whitianga, and Roxy Bar in Auckland were also listed as close contact locations on Wednesday night.

Click here for a full list of locations on the Ministry of Health website.

Anyone who visited Smitty’s between the hours of 10:00pm on Sunday 2 January and 1:00am on Monday 3 and Roxy Bar on Wednesday January 5 between the hours of 10:00pm Wednesday and 4:00am Thursday 6 January needs to self isolate, and get tested.