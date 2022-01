A child has died in what police say was “a water-related incident” at an address in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

A generic image of a St Johns ambulance. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving a report around 5:15pm on Wednesday.

Police say the child was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner. The age of the child has not yet been released.