Ross Taylor ends Test career with final wicket in dominant win

The Black Caps have drawn their Test series against Bangladesh after wrapping up a dominating win in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon and sending out retiring Test great Ross Taylor in style.

Ross Taylor celebrates a catch with teammates. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps won by an innings and 117 runs at Hagley Oval after picking up the final five wickets needed in the last session of the day.

Bangladesh looked to be holding on in the Test thanks to an impressive six-wicket partnership between Litton Das and Nurul Hasan.

Das and Hasan put on 101 runs from 105 balls in an explosive spell but the duo came undone when Darryl Mitchell managed to remove Hasan before Jamieson dismissed Das - who had reached his second Test century just prior - with an LBW for 102.

With the pair gone, Bangladesh's tail order fought to hold on at 269-8.

With Bangladesh still trailing by 126 runs, the Black Caps shared a light-hearted moment with retiring great Ross Taylor, tossing him the ball as though he would get a chance to bowl in the match.

However, the veteran batsman laughed the moment off and gave the ball back to Kyle Jamieson.

Two deliveries later, Bangladesh were reduced to their last wicket with Shoriful Islam sending a ball sky high for Tim Southee to take at mid off and give Jamieson his fourth wicket of the innings.

The team then teased Taylor taking the ball once more to the delight of the Hagley Oval crowd and despite initially shrugging off the gesture, he finally gave in and brought out his spin.

Three balls later, Taylor ended his Test career with a wicket as Ebadot Hossain sent a ball high to midwicket for Latham to catch.

Taylor tried to play down the moment shortly, despite finishing with impressive figures of 1-0.

"I suppose if you have those situations more often, you get a wicket," Taylor said.

"I chucked it up, and Tom said it was the most pressure he's felt in a game! It was a great way to finish."

Taylor added it was a great match to end his Test career with.

"We played fantastically well. Bangladesh put us under pressure. The way we came out and bowled put them under pressure.

"It was an emotional game for me, my family and friends, as well as the team."

The result means the Black Caps draw their series 1-1 with Bangladesh.