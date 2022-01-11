Man dies after ‘altercation’ in Auckland’s Albany

A homicide investigation is underway after a man's death following an incident in the Auckland suburb of Albany in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police cordon on Vinewood Drive in Albany, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to Vinewood Drive at 1.30am where a man had critical injuries.

The man died while being transported to hospital.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

"No charges have been laid at this stage, however the man is currently assisting Police with our inquiries," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement.

"Our inquiries are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred."

"However, we can say that an altercation has occurred between the two parties, who are known to each other."

A scene examination is underway on Vinewood Drive.

Police say they need to formally identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 105 quoting the file number 220112/4286.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.