Johnson faces renewed criticism over 2020 lockdown party

Boris Johnson is facing renewed criticism of his government’s conduct during England’s first nationwide lockdown after 100 people were invited to a "bring your own booze" party in the Downing Street garden.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

Details of the event emerged after an email - leaked to British news network ITV – inviting 100 officials in Number 10 to "socially distanced drinks’" on May 20, 2020.

ITV said the email from Prime Minister Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds read: "After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No.10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

It’s alleged the Prime Minister and his wife attended the event at a time when outdoor group gatherings were banned in England.

Lindsay Jackson, whose mother died of Covid-19 in May 2020 said she has no respect for Mr Johnson.

"I want him gone." she said.

"I want politicians I can respect. And he doesn’t have any respect, not from me and not from the vast majority of people in this country who followed the rules."

The emergence of the email has reignited the controversy over gatherings and parties at Downing Street which may have broken Covid-19 lockdown rules in place at the time to help slow the spread of the deadly virus. Some staff raised concerns about the event happening during the UK’s first nationwide lockdown.

"Is this for real?" one Downing Street staff member replied.

Boris Johnson, your deflections and distractions are absurd.



Not only did you know about the parties in Downing Street, you attended them.



Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally come clean. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, UK’s Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is self-isolating, told Mr Johnson on social media to "stop lying’"and "come clean’" about the event.

"Boris Johnson, your deflections and distractions are absurd. Not only did you know about the parties in Downing Street, you attended them," he tweeted.

"Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally come clean."

Johnson has declined to say whether he was there but the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they’re in contact with the government over the alleged breaches of Covid-19 rules.

This latest event has been added to the investigation currently underway by Britain’s top civil servant into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in Number 10 Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.