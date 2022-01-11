Human remains found in Northland forestry block

Source: 1News

Human remains, believed to be a male, have been found at a Northland forestry block.

Forest near Diggers Valley Rd, Northland.

Forest near Diggers Valley Rd, Northland. (Source: Google Maps)

Forestry workers located the skeletal remains in Diggers Valley, and police say they were notified to the finding yesterday.

The remains have been at the location for some time, however police say the exact time period is unknown at this stage and the identity is unknown.

Police will be working to try to identify the person, which at this stage is believed to be a male.

The remains have been recovered and are being taken to a pathologist in Whangārei for examination.

