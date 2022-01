A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a bus in Ōtara, Auckland.

Ambulance (file picture).

The crash was reported to police around 5.15pm on Tuesday night.

Police say the cyclist has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Bairds Road, between Sandbrook Avenue and Preston Road is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

Traffic management is in place.