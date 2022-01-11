Cambridge man's near-miss captured on dash cam

A Cambridge man says he’s relieved he avoided a crash after a vehicle sped through a stop sign.

Part-time food delivery driver Robin Mcilraith, 59, was on his way to drop off some kebabs when the near-miss happened at the intersection of Burns and Wordsworth streets on January 2.

Mcilraith told 1News he reckoned the red Subaru Impreza was doing about 60-70km/h in a 50km/h zone.

He said the time it took to see the Impreza and stop was a matter of seconds.

“It could have killed me.”

Mcilraith said all his fear at the time went into slamming on his brakes and stopping fast.

He felt his new tyres and being on the rise of a hill helped him avoid a crash.

Mcilraith filed in an online police form reporting an unsafe driver the next day.

Seventeen people died on the roads over the Christmas and New Year period, many in “completely preventable incidents”, police said.

Bruce O’Brien, assistant commissioner for deployment and road policing, told drivers over the holiday period to drive to the conditions and speed limit, adding that speed and bad decision-making “can have devastating consequences”.

“Your behaviour affects you, your passengers and everyone around you so keep calm and everyone will arrive alive.”