Breakers sorry after porn was sent in footage for Sky series

The Breakers have been forced to apologise after hundreds of pornographic videos were included in a hard drive of footage to be used in a Sky documentary.

The series, Unbreakable: 154 Days in Australia, covered the 2021 NBL season as the team struggled with Covid-19 restrictions in Australia. (Source: Photosport)

The NZ Herald reports that late last year a drive was sent to a Sky TV editor, who discovered the videos in the drive along with a large number of work files for the documentary series, Unbreakable: 154 Days in Australia.

The series covered the 2021 NBL season as the team struggled with Covid-19 restrictions in Australia.

"Receiving that sort of content at work is clearly inappropriate and should not have happened, and we have provided our team member with support,” an anonymous Sky employee told the newspaper.

The Sky editor did not wish to take the matter further.

The Sky spokesperson said the Breakers had sincerely apologised for the incident.

"The content was mistakenly included on the drive by an independent contractor, and there was no intention of it being sent to Sky. We have passed on the apology to our team member,” the spokesperson said.

The Breakers were aware of an "independent contractor" mistakenly giving Sky Sport employees a personal hard drive containing private content, chief operating officer Lisa Edser said.

"We have apologised unreservedly to Sky and offered our support to them and their employees, and are investigating the matter further with the individual directly."