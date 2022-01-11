Black Caps closing in on monster Test win against Bangladesh

The Black Caps are closing in on a dominant Test win against Bangladesh after picking up another three wickets in the second session of day 3.

Tom Latham enforced the follow-on this morning after bowling out Bangladesh for just 126 yesterday and the decision was quickly justified with the Kiwis snaring two early wickets.

One of those wickets belonged to Neil Wagner who added another two dismissals to his list after lunch in captain Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali.

Mominul looked to be setting himself up to anchor Bangladesh's innings with a well-compiled 37 from 63 deliveries, but a poor shot saw it all come undone.

Wagner got Mominul to play at a full delivery outside off and the thick edge flew to Ross Taylor at first slip who managed to pull it in.

Ross Taylor celebrates a catch with teammates. (Source: Photosport)

While Taylor's grab was impressive, the highlight of the session was Tom Latham's effort to remove Mohammad Naim at second slip.

Naim edged a Southee delivery to the left of Latham but the stand-in skipper lunged out to meet the challenge and took a one-handed screamer to the the delight of the Hagley Oval crowd.

The sharp fielding saw Bangladesh head to tea 152-5, still trailing the Black Caps' first innings total of 521-6d by 243 runs with just five wickets in hand.

Should the Black Caps win the match by an innings, it will mean Taylor's first innings total of 28 will be his last at Test level, with the veteran Black Cap retiring at the end of the summer.