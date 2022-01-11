Auckland CBD music festival Covid-19 location of interest

An Auckland music festival - whose organisers had considered cancelling midway through the event due to Covid concerns - has been named a location of interest.

Plane Sailing Music Festival in Auckland on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

Plane Sailing Music Festival was held at Auckland's Victoria Park on Saturday and was added to the locations of interest list on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health asks anyone who was at the event to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, attendees are advised to get a test and stay at home until returning a negative test result.

The festival was headlined by Friction, Shapeshifter and Hybrid Minds.

It is the second Auckland festival in as many days to be listed as a location of interest, after Friday's Golden Lights Music Festival was added to the list on Monday.

Organisers of the Plane Sailing festival told 1News on Sunday they had considered cancelling midway through the event due to the same acts performing at another event that had been listed as a location of interest.

On Saturday night a festival in Tauranga which was held on January 3 and 4 was identified as a "close contact" location of interest, with the Ministry of Health telling people to isolate and get tested.

At the same time on Saturday, Plane Sailing festival, which hosted 10,000 people, was getting underway in Auckland - featuring many of the same acts and with staff who also worked at the Tauranga event.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health downgraded its advice after it reviewed the risk, it said.

Festival organiser Toby Burrows told 1News from his hotel, where he was isolating, that cancelling the Auckland event was discussed.

"It's difficult when we are in the middle of another show," he told 1News.

He said the organisers took advice from the Ministry of Health and considered the risks to their staff, the performers, and the public.

"We had to look systematically though all the people who were in the Tauranga show who was at our Auckland show.

"We worked out what staff were on the Tauranga event, we stood them down, as many as we could," he said.

The artists were already isolated backstage, he said, with limited access to the public.

Another music festival that has been listed as location of interest is Hidden Valley, held in Matakana on January 2.