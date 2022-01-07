Britomart Block Party named Covid-19 location of interest

Britomart Block Party held in Auckland’s CBD on New Year’s Eve has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Britomart in Auckland (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The times concerned for the festival on Galway St are 11.15pm on December 31 through to 2.30am on January 1.

The public health advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from exposure.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to get a test and stay home until they receive a negative result.

The annual event was described as being held across three clubs — AV Club, Saturdays and Side Door — and “one massive street party”.

Auckland’s Muriwai Beach and RCADE at Tauranga Crossing were also named as locations of interest on Friday.

Two new exposure dates and times were also listed for Majestic Tea Bar at Tauranga Crossing. It was named as a location of interest on Thursday.

Public health advice for anyone who was at these locations of interests is the same as for the Britomart Block Party.