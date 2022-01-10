Watch: LA cops save pilot from crashed plane seconds before train hits

Source: 1News

Police officers in Los Angeles pulled a pilot from a plane that crashed on train tracks near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima just seconds before it was struck by an oncoming train.

Dramatic footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday shows the bloodied man being dragged from a small plane on train tracks on San Fernando Rd and Osborne St.

The plane is then struck by a fast-moving train moments later.

In a tweet, police said Foothill Division Officers displayed "heroism and quick action" by saving the pilot's life.

The pilot suffered no major injuries and was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, according to local news agencies.

