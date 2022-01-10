Video captures moment surfboards nearly hit oncoming traffic

Dashcam footage has captured the near-miss moment two surfboards went flying off the roof of a vehicle on a Northland highway, almost taking out oncoming traffic.

The video shows the boards flying off the back of the vehicle, a Range Rover, while travelling along State Highway 1 at Uretiti on January 5.

The tailing vehicle can be seen immediately swerving out of the way to miss being hit by the oncoming boards speeding towards them.

The driver of that vehicle told 1News one of the boards was heading “straight towards” them.

“It only missed because I just had enough time and a wide enough verge to swerve away from it.

“The rear camera footage shows that it landed in our lane. Luckily, the cars behind us swerved and missed it too.”

The driver says they had been following the Range Rover for a while, and the boards weren’t “flapping around”, and seemed secure.

“We guess the straps must have broken and the surfboards flew off.

“The driver stopped straight away. We kept going as we were not hit.”

Andy Knackstedt, Waka Kotahi spokesperson says the video is a timely reminder for people to take the time to secure anything they are carrying on their vehicles.

“Any large or heavy object which comes loose from a vehicle travelling at speed on the road can became a dangerous missile or obstacle, putting other road users at risk."

He says it’s a legal requirement in New Zealand to make sure any load you’re carrying is secure and that it can’t fall or escape from your vehicle or trailer.

“Any person loading the vehicle also has the same responsibility – not just the driver. You can be given a $600 infringement notice, or if you’re prosecuted through the courts you can be fined up to $2000 and disqualified for a period decided by the judge.”