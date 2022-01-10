Ten-metre long 'sea dragon' fossil found in England

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

The fossilised remains of a ten-metre long "sea dragon" have been discovered in a reservoir in England.

A ten-metre long fossil found in England.

A ten-metre long fossil found in England. (Source: Anglian Water)

Dating back 180 million years, it’s believed to be the largest and most complete skeleton of its kind found to date in the UK.

"Our specimen, the Rutland Ichthyosaur, or Rutland Sea Dragon, is the biggest complete ichthyosaur ever found in Britain in over 200 years, of collecting these things scientifically, which is an incredible feat," palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax, who studied the species, said.

Ichthyosaurs were warm-blooded, air-breathing sea predators that could grow up to 25 metres long and resembled dolphins in general body shape. The species, known as "sea dragons" due to their enormous teeth and eyes, first appeared 250 million years ago, and have been extinct for 90 million years.

The Rutland Ichthyosaur, or Rutland Sea Dragon.

The Rutland Ichthyosaur, or Rutland Sea Dragon. (Source: Anglian Water)

"Just the scale and sheer size of each of the vertebrae, it’s got to be something from a time when animals were massive," Joe Davis, who works for Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, said.

He first spotted what looked like stones and ridges in the mud during a routine draining of the Midlands reserve back in February 2021.

Following the excavation, it was concluded that the "sea dragon" creature – longer than a double decker bus – was a huge ichthyosaur weighing approximately one tonne.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Novak Djokovic returns to tennis court hours after release

2

Many workers struggling with pay, conditions amid pandemic

3

NZ's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

4

Djokovic freed from Australian immigration, visa reinstated

5

Ten-metre long 'sea dragon' fossil found in England

Latest Stories

Mayor says 17, including 8 children, died in NYC fire

Kyrgios contracts Covid-19, may miss Australian Open

Semiconductor chip production fried in Omicron wave

Ten-metre long 'sea dragon' fossil found in England

Novak Djokovic returns to tennis court hours after release

Related Stories

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

Sinead O'Connor's son, 17, found dead after going missing

More than 150,000 people in UK have died of Covid-19

US, NATO reject Russian demands, rule out expansion halt