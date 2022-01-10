Invercargill police seeking information on weekend assault

Invercargill police are seeking information and sightings of a vehicle to help their investigation into an alleged assault over the weekend.

Police say a man was assaulted at around 2am on Sunday morning while walking home on Herbert St.

He sustained a bleeding nose and a concussion.

Shortly before the assault, a red or maroon Subaru Impreza hatchback was seen turning onto Herbert Street, police said in a statement.

"There were four male passengers in the car, which was driven by a female."

If anyone has any information about a vehicle of this description in the vicinity around that time, they should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220109/4331.