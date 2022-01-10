Invercargill police seeking information on weekend assault

Source: 1News

Invercargill police are seeking information and sightings of a vehicle to help their investigation into an alleged assault over the weekend.

A police officer (file image).

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police say a man was assaulted at around 2am on Sunday morning while walking home on Herbert St.

He sustained a bleeding nose and a concussion.

Shortly before the assault, a red or maroon Subaru Impreza hatchback was seen turning onto Herbert Street, police said in a statement.

"There were four male passengers in the car, which was driven by a female."

If anyone has any information about a vehicle of this description in the vicinity around that time, they should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220109/4331.

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

NZ's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

2

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

3

Watch: LA cops save pilot from crashed plane seconds before train hits

4

'Just the funniest and nicest' - Tributes flow for Bob Saget

5

Video captures moment surfboards nearly hit oncoming traffic

Latest Stories

Djokovic given short deportation reprieve, hearing continues

Shark bite leaves Ōamaru teen with 52 stitches

Covid-19: Victoria to mandate boosters, ban indoor dancefloors

Watch: LA cops save pilot from crashed plane seconds before train hits

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog wins big at Golden Globes

Related Stories

Death of Gisborne toddler being investigated as homicide

More human remains found at North Canterbury beach

Southland pushing to become a foodie's paradise

Police investigating fake banknotes in South Taranaki