Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in the hit TV sitcom Full House, has died aged 65.

Bob Saget (Source: Getty)

According to TMZ , he was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

He had been on tour as a comedian.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget, a father of three, was best known for his role in Full House, where he played the patriarch of the Tanner family.