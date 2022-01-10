Death of Gisborne toddler being investigated as homicide

Gisborne police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 19-month-old toddler.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the toddler was brought into Gisborne Hospital with critical injuries on Thursday January 6 and was then flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

The toddler died from their injuries on Monday.

Police inquiries into the nature and circumstances surrounding their injuries are continuing.

A scene examination has been completed at a residential address in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

Police are speaking to a number of people, and say they would like to speak to anyone else who may have information that could assist in finding out how the toddler’s injuries were caused.

If you can help, contact police via 105 and quote file number 220106/5689.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, Gisborne police have arrested a man in relation to the injuries of a three-month-old baby who was admitted to hospital on New Year's Eve.

The baby was brought into Gisborne Hospital with critical injuries at around 10:30am on December 31 and was subsequently flown to Starship Hospital.

The baby received critical care while at Starship and was flown back to Gisborne Hospital on Thursday in an improved condition.

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.