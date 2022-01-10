Classy Bangladesh give Taylor guard of honour in final Test

Ross Taylor's potentially final innings for the Black Caps has come and gone on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh - but not without the visitors showing some class on the occasion.

After Devon Conway was dismissed for 109 early Monday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the crowd were quick to get to their feet as Taylor began to make his way out to the middle.

Taylor confirmed last month that this home summer would be his last with the Black Caps, ending a stellar international career across all three formats of cricket.

It meant the two-match series against Bangladesh would be his final two Tests with later games against Australia and the Netherlands being white-ball affairs.

Taylor was applauded by the crowd as he made his way out to join captain Tom Latham but there was also a gesture of great respect on the field as well.

Bangladesh had ended their celebrations for dismissing Conway quickly so they could form a guard of honour to welcome Taylor to the match in what could be his final innings if his bat isn't required later in the match.

Ross Taylor is welcomed by the Bangladesh players (Source: Photosport)

The 37-year-old, playing his 112th Test for New Zealand, looked to be settled into his innings after being tested by Bangladesh's pace attack.

However, a wayward shot to leg side proved costly as he was caught at square leg for 28.

Teammate Henry Nicholls remained inside the clubhouse after the wicket to allow Taylor the chance to fully walk off to a standing Hagley Oval crowd and soak in the moment alone.

Taylor's dismissal was part of a significant morning for the visitors who also managed to remove Nicholls for a duck before Daryl Mitchell also got out just before lunch, leaving the Black Caps 423/5.

At the other end, captain Latham has continued an impressive innings and sits at 215 not out.

Latham was the big highlight of the Black Caps' morning, bringing up his double-century shortly before Conway's wicket.