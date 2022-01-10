Boult, Southee destroy Bangladesh top order after NZ declare

The Black Caps have taken full control of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch after following up their declaration with four quick wickets before tea.

Mohammad Naim is dismissed against the Black Caps. (Source: Photosport)

Trent Boult and Tim Southee dismantled the Tigers' top order to leave the visitors at 27-4 on day two as they chase the Black Caps first innings total of 521-6.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham opted to declare shortly after he was dismissed for 252.

Latham appeared to up the tempo alongside Tom Blundell after lunch with the pair pushing the run rate back up to almost four-an-over before Latham's aggression was punished with a top edge and easy catch.

Blundell went on to collect a half-century before he eventually settled for 57 not out from 60 balls as Latham called him and Kyle Jamieson back into the clubhouse.

The declaration proved to be a masterstroke as Boult and Southee made the most of the 11 overs before tea.

Boult was the first to strike in just the second over, removing Shadman Islam with an edge to Latham at second slip.

Southee then got in on the action as he bowled debutant Mohammad Naim for a duck in the following over.

Boult and Southee then picked up wickets in back-to-back overs minutes later when they removed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque respectfully.

The pair of wickets puts Boult at 298 career Test wickets with Bangladesh still trailing the Black Caps by 494 at the break.

Bangladesh currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 after beating the Black Caps convincingly last week in Mt Maunganui.