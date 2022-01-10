Abrupt end to Djokovic family presser after Covid questions

Novak Djokovic's family ended a news conference after being asked about claims the tennis star went out in public after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Serb was granted late night access to a tennis court to loosen his limbs and reacquaint himself with his tennis rackets after spending nearly a week under guard at the Park Hotel, and the day at his lawyers' chambers listening to the court case.

After several hours of legal argument he heard Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly quash the decision to block his entry into Australia. The judge said Djokovic was given insufficient time to speak to Tennis Australia officials and to lawyers to respond to being told of the intent to cancel his visa.

However, he is still not certain of competing. A spokesman for Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, said he was considering using his broad discretionary powers he is given by Australia's Migration Act to again revoke Djokovic's visa.

Soon after Djokovic finished training at Melbourne Park his family gave a press conference in Serbia during which his mother, according to the BBC translator, said her son, "was subjected to torture, to harassment. We will hear even more about what he has gone through".

Documents presented in the court hearing showed he tested positive for Covid on December 16.

However, a number of photos on social media appear to show him out and about in public after that date.

It's not certain when the photos were taken, or if Djokovic knew he was positive at the time.

The family was asked at the press conference, prompting his brother Djordje to end proceedings.

"Ok this press conference is adjourned at the moment. Thank you for your attention."

The family then sung a Serbian folk song.