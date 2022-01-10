27 new Covid-19 community cases today

There are 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Staff at an Auckland Covid-19 vaccination centre. (Source: Getty)

The new cases were found in Auckland (16), Waikato (5), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes (1), Hawke’s Bay (2), Wellington (1).

There is also one new case in Hokianga in Northland, which the ministry said would be included in Tuesday's numbers.

"This case is linked to a known case in the Hokianga and was already in isolation as a close contact when they tested positive. Further investigations are underway to confirm any potential exposures from this case."

Meanwhile, in Waikato, three of the five cases are linked to the outbreak. Two cases are in Hamilton, one is in Ngāruawāhia, one is in Whitianga and the remaining case is in Coromandel town.

In the Bay of Plenty, one of the new cases is a household contact of a previously reported cases, while the other is still being investigated for potential links. Both cases are isolating at home.

The Rotorua case on Monday is also being investigated to find a link.

The two Hawke's Bay cases tested positive while in Waikato.

"Both cases are currently isolating in Te Kūiti. There are no known exposure events associated with these cases in Hawke’s Bay."

The new Wellington case attended the Britomart Block Party in Auckland on New Year’s Eve.

The new cases bring the total in this outbreak, since August, to 11,169, of which 1073 are active.

There has been 14,358 total Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There are 35 people with Covid-19 in hospital – one in Northland, six at North Shore, 12 at Auckland City, 13 at Middlemore and three at Tauranga hospitals.

One of the Middlemore Hospital cases is in intensive care or a high decency unit.

There are now 6196 contacts in this outbreak, of which 69 per cent have received at least one test.

On Sunday, 10,519 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in New Zealand, including 5587 in Auckland.

“We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated,” the ministry said.

“Please stay at home until you return a negative test result.

“We are also asking people to regularly check the locations of interest as these are regularly updated and to follow the advice provided.”

On vaccinations, 459 first doses, 1386 second doses and 123 third primary doses were administered on Sunday.

As well, 10,703 booster doses were administered on Sunday, bringing the total booster shots to 500,821.

It means boosters, which first became available in late November last year, have now been administered in 35 per cent of the eligible population.

“Vaccination remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. We continue to ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, including people who are now eligible for a booster dose,” the ministry said.

“From 17 January 2022, anyone who has had their second dose more than 4 months ago can book a booster at BookMyVaccine.nz.

“Many clinics are accepting walk-ins for boosters right now. You can also book currently by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline team on 0800 28 29 26.”

The update comes after 85 new community cases were announced on Sunday, which were from the previous two days.

Thirty-three new Covid-19 cases were reported at the border on Monday. They arrived from the Philippines, US, UK, Australia, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia, India, United Arab Emirates, Canada and France.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections reported on Monday.